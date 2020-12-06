MURRAY, Ky. — Tevin Brown had 22 points as Murray State topped Illinois State 76-65 on Saturday.
Justice Hill had 15 points and six assists for Murray State (2-1). KJ Williams added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Demond Robinson had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Antonio Reeves had 16 points for the Redbirds (2-2). Dusan Mahorcic added 15 points and nine rebounds. DJ Horne had 11 points.
Josiah Strong, whose 16 points per game entering the contest led the Redbirds, had four points (2 of 10).
