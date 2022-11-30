LAFAYETTE, La. — Jordan Brown's 27 points helped Louisiana defeat Loyola-New Orleans 104-70 on Tuesday night.
Brown went 13 of 20 from the field for the Ragin' Cajuns (6-1). Terence Lewis II added 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field, and he also had 17 rebounds. Joe Charles finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.
Michael Harden led the Wolf Pack in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. Jalen Galloway added 15 points and Luke Ladner put up nine points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
