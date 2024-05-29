MILWAUKEE — Mike Tauchman hit a go-ahead single in Chicago's five-run 10th inning that appeared to bounce off Trevor Megill's throwing elbow, and the Cubs stopped a five-game skid by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Ben Brown struck out a career-high 10 in seven hitless innings, continuing the Brewers' season-long futility against Cubs starting pitchers. The Brewers got their first hit on Sal Frelick's one-out single off Hayden Wesneski in the eighth.

Brown threw 93 pitches, 64 for strikes, in the rookie right-hander's sixth start and 13th appearance. Cubs starters have combined to throw 32 1/3 shutout innings against the Brewers so far this season.

After Willy Adames' two-out RBI single in the ninth forced extra innings, Tauchman opened the 10th by delivering a 99.4-mph shot that hit Megill, who reacted in obvious pain and headed straight toward the dugout.

As Megill left the field, the ball remained right in front of the pitcher's mound for several seconds before first baseman Owen Miller raced toward it. But automatic runner Luis Vázquez slid home safely with the go-ahead run.

Hoby Milner replaced the injured Megill and allowed hits to four of his six batters, including a two-run double by Ian Happ and RBI singles from Cody Bellinger and Michael Busch.

Milwaukee got two runs in the bottom of the 10th before Tyson Miller struck out Andruw Monasterio to end the game.

The Brewers' NL Central lead over the Cubs was trimmed to 3 1/2 games.

Chicago's 10th-inning outburst helped Craig Counsell get a measure of revenge one day after the Cubs lost 5-1 in his return to American Family Field. Counsell, the winningest manager in Brewers history, left for Chicago in November after the Cubs offered him a five-year contract worth over $40 million.

For the second straight day, Counsell was showered with boos every time he left the dugout.

Adames forced extra innings with his clutch swing against Héctor Neris (5-0) for the Brewers' second hit of the game. Two innings earlier, Bellinger reached his arm over the wall in right-center to rob Adames of a potential tying homer.

Bellinger's catch marked the third time this season that an outfielder has reached over the fence to take a homer away from Adames.

Adames' ninth-inning single to left brought home Christian Yelich, who reached on a two-out walk and advanced to second on a balk. Adames was thrown out trying to stretch the single into a double.

Cubs assistant pitching coach Daniel Moskos was ejected from the game before the 10th inning.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead when Busch homered against Freddy Peralta in the third.

Peralta threw a career-high 111 pitches and struck out 11 while allowing three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

TRAINERS' ROOM

Cubs: LHP Jordan Wicks (strained forearm) threw 52 pitches and allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings in a rehabilitation appearance with Triple-A Iowa.

Brewers: RHP Jakob Junis (shoulder) threw 30 pitches in a live bullpen session. He expects to throw live batting practice Friday before beginning a rehab assignment. ... RHP JB Bukauskas (lat) is throwing a live bullpen session Friday. ... LHP DL Hall is getting a second opinion after aggravating the injury to his left knee during a rehab appearance with Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

UP NEXT

LHP Shota Imanaga (5-0, 0.84 ERA) pitches for the Cubs and RHP Bryse Wilson (3-1, 2.86) starts for the Brewers on Wednesday night.

