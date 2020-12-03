SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jomaru Brown and Michael Moreno scored 18 points apiece as Eastern Kentucky topped South Carolina Upstate 95-78 on Wednesday. Tre King added 17 points for the Colonels. Moreno also had five assists, while King posted seven rebounds.
Wendell Green Jr. had 12 points and six assists for Eastern Kentucky (3-1).
Tommy Bruner had 19 points for the Spartans (0-3). Everette Hammond added 13 points and seven rebounds. Bryson Mozone had 10 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
'Blue Hell' might not be as hot for Loons in MLS playoff semifinal
Minnesota United knows better than most MLS teams why Sporting Kansas City's home field is called "Blue Hell."
Twins
Twins non-tender Rosario, Wisler; reach deals with 5 players
The Minnesota Twins declined Wednesday to offer a 2021 contract to Eddie Rosario, their regular left fielder for the last six seasons.
Gophers
Mitchell leads Rhode Island past Seton Hall 76-63
Makhi Mitchell recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to carry Rhode Island to a 76-63 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Carter, No. 6 Mississippi State women rout New Orleans
Center Jessika Carter had 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and added 10 rebounds in No. 6 Mississippi State's 106-51 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.
Twins
Reusse: Beasley gets rewarded, Rosario gets rerouted, and logic gets rejected
The Timberwolf has a tangled personal life; the outfielder had an unappreciative employer.