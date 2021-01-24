MURRAY, Ky. — Tevin Brown matched his season high with 22 points as Murray State topped Tennessee Tech 72-63 on Saturday night.

KJ Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds for Murray State (6-7, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Dionte Bostick added nine assists.

Shandon Goldman had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (2-15, 2-8). Jr. Clay added 15 points and nine rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had 12 points.

Damaria Franklin, whose 12 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Golden Eagles, was held to two points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 5).

