STATESBORO, Ga. — Kamari Brown posted 12 points as Georgia Southern narrowly beat Troy 67-64 in overtime on Friday night.
Zack Bryant had 12 points for Georgia Southern (8-6, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference).
Kam Woods scored a season-high 23 points for the Trojans (6-6, 1-2). Khalyl Waters added 12 points and nine rebounds. Zay Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Texas A&M bounces back from 1st loss with win over Miss St
No. 7 Texas A&M put its first loss of the season behind it in a big way with a 69-41 victory over No. 14 Mississippi State on Sunday.
Sports
Clarkson helps Jazz to 5th straight, beat Nuggets 109-105
The game had a certain intensity — not necessarily playoff intensity, Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic cautioned, but definitely a tension.
Nfl
Chargers hiring Rams DC Staley as head coach
The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as the team's head coach.
Sports
76ers-Thunder called off as virus concerns still trouble NBA
Another NBA game was called off Sunday because of coronavirus concerns, and the Memphis Grizzlies said center Jonas Valanciunas will not play Monday because of the league's health and safety protocols.
Olympics
Blaine's Isabelle Stadden wins 200 backstroke at Pro Swim Series meet
World record holder Regan Smith of Lakeville had the third-fastest time in the preliminaries and scratched from the final.