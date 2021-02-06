LOS ANGELES — Darius Brown II had 15 points and six assists as Cal State Northridge narrowly beat UC Davis 80-77 on Friday.

TJ Starks had 18 points for Cal State Northridge (7-7, 3-4 Big West Conference). Vante Hendrix added 14 points. Festus Ndumanya had 11 points.

Caleb Fuller scored a career-high 30 points and had six rebounds for the Aggies (3-6, 1-4). Ezra Manjon added 19 points.

