MURRAY, Ky. — Tevin Brown had 19 points as Murray State easily beat Austin Peay 87-57 on Tuesday night.
Chico Carter Jr. added 17 points for Murray State (3-1). KJ Williams chipped in 16 points with seven rebounds, and Brion Whitley had 10 points.
The game marked the first Ohio Valley Conference matchup of the season for both teams.
Terry Taylor had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Governors (3-2). Tai'Reon Joseph added 12 points and Carlos Paez had 11.
