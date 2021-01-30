OXFORD, Ohio — Dalonte Brown posted 16 points as Miami (Ohio) topped Western Michigan 65-56 on Saturday.

Mekhi Lairy had 15 points and six assists for Miami (Ohio) (8-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference). James Beck added nine rebounds.

Dae Dae Grant, the RedHawks' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 13 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half. Miami (Ohio) totaled 25 points in the first half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 21 points in the first half for Western Michigan marked the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Greg Lee had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos (2-11, 1-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. B. Artis White added 10 points and six rebounds. Jason Whitens had 10 points.

