It’s one of those books in which, as tiny but disastrous decisions accrue, you wish you could reach into the pages and implore Thad and Hazen to wake the heck up. There would be no “Beartooth” if they did, of course, and Wink makes all of their decisions feel unnervingly sensible — especially when someone from their past arrives and reminds them that the world outside their home has both promise and danger.