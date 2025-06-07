Brothers bring boxing back to Fenway after 70 years and hope to revitalize the sport in Boston

BOSTON — For the first time in nearly 70 years, boxing is returning to Boston's famed Fenway Park.
The 11-fight card is the culmination of years of effort by twin brothers and longtime public schoolteachers who grew up in Watertown and want to revitalize boxing in the city that was home to some of the greatest athletes in the sport's history.
It's also symbolic of a shift back to the roots of the oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball, to when it wasn't just used for Red Sox games but for other sports and political events.
''Most people's experience there is solely related to baseball,'' said Richard Johnson, Fenway expert and curator at The Sports Museum in Boston. "But the fact is that this year, you can see an event that'll be very similar to what your grandparents saw.''
Promoters Mark and Matt Nolan want ''Fight Night at Fenway,'' scheduled for Saturday, to be both a time capsule and time machine, taking spectators back to boxing's glory days and what the sport can be for the city in the future.
The Nolans got their license to organize fights last year with the goal of bringing boxing back to Boston. After Fenway, ''That's mission accomplished," Matt Nolan said.
''It's not just like our dream, it's everybody's dream — every boxer on planet Earth,'' he said. ''Just the idea that some kid can fight his way to Fenway Park. It's like hitting the lottery. You can't you can't beat it. There's nothing comparable."
A rich history