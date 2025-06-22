Brother and sister compete for Florida state senate seat in a sibling showdown

Bracy, 48, who one time played professional basketball in Turkey, told the Orlando Sentinel that it was ''disappointing and hurtful'' for his sister to run after he had announced his bid. But Bracy Davis, 45, an attorney by training, said she was running for the people in state senate District 15, not against any of the other candidates. She said that she intended to continue Thompson's legacy of pushing for voters' rights and increasing pay for public schoolteachers. Thompson's family has endorsed Bracy Davis.