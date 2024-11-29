Brosmer's three touchdowns lead Minnesota to road win against Wisconsin

Minnesota: The Gophers offense looked confident with Brosmer at the helm. Besides rushing for a score, the quarterback executed big plays that put Minnesota in control. Bosmer threw a 37-yard pass to Jackson that led to a TD that pushed the Gophers to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Brosmer's 15-yard TD pass to Jameson Geers pushed Minnesota's lead to 21-0 with 8:03 left in the third.