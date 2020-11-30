MOREHEAD, Ky. — Johni Broome had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Morehead State topped Arkansas State 69-61 on Sunday.
De'Von Cooper had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Morehead State (1-2). Ta'lon Cooper added three blocks.
Caleb Fields tied a career high with 22 points for the Red Wolves (0-2). Christian Willis added 14 points.
Vikings
Giants QB Jones, Panthers WR Moore depart with injuries
except for Daniel Jones' hamstring injury.
Vikings
Bridgewater, Panthers leave Minnesota with frustrating loss
The Minnesota Vikings had just given them the gift of a muffed punt, and the Carolina Panthers were on the verge of a gritty victory — against Teddy Bridgewater's original team, no less.
Vikings
Gould hits FG at gun, 49ers hand Rams first SoFi loss, 23-20
Robbie Gould made a 42-yard field goal as time expired, and the San Francisco 49ers snapped their three-game losing streak with a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, sweeping their season series for the second straight year.
Gophers
No. 6 Mississippi State routs Jackson State 88-58
A new era of Mississippi State basketball got under way without Vic Schaefer on Sunday as Nikki McCray-Penson's first team hit the court against Jackson State.
Vikings
Jaguars fire GM Dave Caldwell following 10th straight loss
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan considered firing general manager Dave Caldwell last year. He ultimately gave him a chance to show what he could do without personnel chief Tom Coughlin wreaking havoc on the salary cap and the locker room.