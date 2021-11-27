JONESBORO, Ark. — Johni Broome had 20 points as Morehead State rolled past Arkansas State 75-51 on Friday night.
Broome made 10 of 11 shots. He added nine rebounds and six blocks.
Skyelar Potter had 16 points and seven rebounds for Morehead State (3-3). Tray Hollowell added 11 points. Ta'lon Cooper had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Desi Sills had 15 points for the Red Wolves (3-2). Marquis Eaton added 10 points. Norchad Omier had eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business The steadiest long line on Black Friday in Minneapolis was at a store that's about to close
More from Star Tribune
Business The steadiest long line on Black Friday in Minneapolis was at a store that's about to close
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Jarry, Pens keep Isles winless in new arena, 1-0
Tristan Jarry made 25 saves, Kasperi Kapanen scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept the depleted New York Islanders winless at their new arena with a 1-0 victory Friday night.
Sports
Higgins leads CS Bakersfield past Boise St. 46-39
Kaleb Higgins had 11 points as Cal State Bakersfield topped Boise State 46-39 on Friday night.
Wolves
Winning streak vanishes as Charlotte makes quick work of Timberwolves
Charlotte hit a season high 23 of 40 three-pointers against a Wolves team that entered the night No. 1 in defending the three.
Sports
Etienne, Udeze catapult Wichita State over Missouri 61-55
Tyson Etienne scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Morris Udeze netted 11 of his 15 points after intermission to help Wichita State fend off Missouri 61-55 on Friday night.
Sports
Caldwell-Pope, Beal help Wizards beat Thunder, 101-99
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 20 points, Bradley Beal also had 20 and the Washington Wizards beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 101-99 on Friday night.