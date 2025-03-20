Brooks: Don’t you forget about the 40th anniversary of ‘The Breakfast Club’

A princess, a brain, a basket case, an athlete and a criminal walked into Shermer High School one Saturday and changed the way an entire generation felt about detention.
The date was March 24. The movie was “The Breakfast Club.” The 40th anniversary party starts Monday in Minnetonka.
“If you’re a Gen Xer, ‘The Breakfast Club,’ John Hughes, the angst of those five teenagers – that was a big deal,” said Kelly Jo McDonnell, co-host, with Jason “Bamba” Anderson, of “Latchkey Logic,” a Minnesota-based podcast dedicated to celebrating Generation X in all its acid-washed glory.
Technically, Monday is the 41st anniversary of detention day, which, according to the film itself, happened on March 24, 1984. But the movie debuted in 1985 so that’s close enough for Gen X.
This is a generation that grew up on car rides where your seatbelt might be a seatbelt, or it might just be your dad’s arm shooting out to stop you from slamming teeth-first into the dashboard. Hey, the world’s an imperfect place. Screws fall out all the time.
Anderson and McDonnell will record live a very special “Breakfast Club” edition of their podcast at 5 p.m. Monday at BLVD Kitchen & Bar in Minnetonka. A $5 cover charge gets you snacks, prizes, Gen X trivia and the unwelcome news that 1985 was 40 years ago.
“I mean, 40 years?” McDonnell said, dissolving into laughter with Anderson.
Grim news for Gen X. One minute, we’re dancing in the library, throwing lunch meat at statues; the next we’re older and even less cool than vice principal/detention monitor Richard “Dick” Vernon. A man who once walked out of the library with a toilet seat cover sticking out of his trousers.