LOWELL, Mass. — Max Brooks tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift UMass Lowell to a 70-62 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday.
Justin Faison had 15 points for UMass Lowell (8-4). Kalil Thomas added 11 points and nine rebounds. Everette Hammond had seven rebounds.
Tyler Thomas had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (4-8). Nico Galette added 13 points and eight rebounds. Bryce Johnson had seven rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
