MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 21 points, Desmond Bane added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Sacramento's poor shooting to beat the Kings 128-101 on Sunday night.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Brandon Clarke had 15 points to help Memphis snap a two-game losing streak.

Buddy Hield led the Kings with 14 points, but was 5 of 17 from the field, including missing eight of his nine 3-pointers. Terence Davis had 13 points, and De'Aaron Fox added 12, but was 4 of 12 from the field, all part of the Kings shooting 34% for the game — including 9 of 42 from outside the arc.

Memphis was playing its first game without scoring leader Ja Morant, who sprained his left knee Friday night in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks. That put the Memphis scoring onus on others to pick up the slack. It was Bane and Brooks early with an assist from the Grizzlies bench, which connected on 16 of its 21 shots in the first half.

For the first half, Sacramento managed only 35% shooting and connected on only five of 34 3-pointers. The 76-52 halftime lead was the most points by Memphis in a half this season.

But Memphis had scored 71 points in the first half against Toronto last week only to see the game slip away. This time Memphis kept up the pressure offensively, Jackson scored 11 points before the midway point of the third as the Grizzlies shooting remained above 57% at that point.

Through three quarters, the Kings managed only 32% shooting, were only 6 of 33 from outside the arc and trailed 106-74.

Kings: Sacramento played without forwards Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless and Richaun Holmes, all who sat out with various ailments. … Sacramento is 2-2 under interim coach Alvin Gentry since he took over when Luke Walton was fired last week.

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones started his first game of the season in place of Morant. Morant was on the bench for the game. … The previous high for a half was 74 points against the Rockets on Nov. 15. … Steven Adams had 12 rebounds.

Kings: Host Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies: At Toronto on Tuesday night.

