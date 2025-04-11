Brooklyn visits Minnesota following Edwards' 44-point performance

Brooklyn Nets (26-54, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (47-33, eighth in the Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -18.5; over/under is 217
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Brooklyn Nets after Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 141-125 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Timberwolves have gone 23-16 at home. Minnesota is 23-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.
The Nets have gone 14-26 away from home. Brooklyn has a 13-34 record against opponents over .500.
The Timberwolves average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Nets give up. The Nets' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.