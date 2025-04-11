Sports

Brooklyn visits Minnesota following Edwards' 44-point performance

April 11, 2025 at 6:03AM

Brooklyn Nets (26-54, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (47-33, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -18.5; over/under is 217

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays the Brooklyn Nets after Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 141-125 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Timberwolves have gone 23-16 at home. Minnesota is 23-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Nets have gone 14-26 away from home. Brooklyn has a 13-34 record against opponents over .500.

The Timberwolves average 15.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Nets give up. The Nets' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Julius Randle is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nic Claxton is averaging 10.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Nets. Trendon Watford is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 120.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 104.5 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Nets: Noah Clowney: out for season (ankle), De'Anthony Melton: out for season (acl), Day'Ron Sharpe: day to day (knee), Cam Thomas: out for season (hamstring), D'Angelo Russell: day to day (ankle), Cameron Johnson: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

