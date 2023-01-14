The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during an attempted carjacking in north Minneapolis.

The examiner's office said Jaydon Rashad Cousins, 19, of Brooklyn Park was the person who died from a gunshot wound to the chest Jan. 11. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Cousins was shot while he and another man allegedly were trying to take a couple's SUV outside Gold Star Foods on Lowry Avenue, police said. The couple, Simone Blanch and Sylvester Holden, were also shot. Blanch was released from the hospital, but Holden remains at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale in critical condition.

Surveillance video of the incident shows two men circling the couple's SUV at around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 11. The driver's side door popped open and the SUV backed up, dragging one man, identified as Cousins, across the parking lot.

The other assailant then fired nearly 24 rounds, striking Holden in the abdomen and Blanch in the arm, police said. The SUV lodged in an embankment, and Cousins freed himself to run across the street. He collapsed on the road and died at the scene after Minneapolis police performed CPR.

Investigators believe the gunman may have killed Cousins while firing wildly at the SUV. It was not clear whether anyone else fired beyond the man who fled.