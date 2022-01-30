A vehicle was carjacked outside a COVID testing site in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon but police said that no one was injured.

Two individuals were sitting inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee, waiting for a third person who was undergoing a COVID test at a testing site in a strip mall on the 8000 block of Brooklyn Blvd. when the carjacking occurred.

Brooklyn Park Police Sgt. Robert Roushar said an individual entered the Jeep at about 2:50 p.m. "There was a struggle with the occupants inside the vehicle and eventually the suspect was able to force the occupants out of the vehicle, Roushar said. No weapon was used. The carjacker then fled.

Roushar said the Jeep was recovered by Minneapolis police on Saturday night in south Minneapolis and is now being processed by the Hennepin County Sheriff's crime lab.