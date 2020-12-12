A Brooklyn Park police officer was shot and wounded Friday night while responding to a call, and a suspect was quickly taken into custody.

The officer was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where his or her condition had not been officially released late Friday.

However, Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, who was out on one of his regular "Live on Patrol" shows late Friday, said he'd spoken with Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, who reported that the officer was expected to survive. A spokesman for Hutchinson confirmed that the two sheriffs had spoken.

The suspect, who reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, was arrested nearby within 30 minutes of the encounter, according to emergency dispatch audio. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was wounded in an exchange of gunfire or before officers arrived.

Police were called to the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue sometime after 10 p.m. when a man in a hoodie and gray sweatpants reportedly fired a handgun with an extended magazine at an officer, according to scanner audio. Dispatchers said the man was wanted for violating a domestic abuse order.

No other information was available Saturday just after midnight.

