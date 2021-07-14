Two candidates vying to be Brooklyn Park's next mayor say addressing violent crime will be a top priority if they're elected to lead the north metro city.

During a wide-ranging candidate forum Tuesday night, City Council Member Lisa Jacobson and Hollies Winston, a former member of the city's Budget Advisory Committee, said they would address public safety issues with investments that tackle the root causes of crime, from youth programs and housing to improving relationships between residents and police.

"This is the most important question of the night," Winston said when asked what measures he would take to curb crime. "We need to be laser-focused on the rise in violent crime. People are tired of hearing gun shots or sleeping in bath tubs."

Winston proposed increasing the public safety budget, improving relations between the city and residents, investing in programs for youth and providing better housing options.

Jacobson said she'd focus on improving trust between police officers and the community, getting people to learn about their neighbors, addressing socioeconomic issues related to crime and listening to everybody from youth to seniors and getting them connected with services they need.

The two candidates are running to fill the position left vacant when former Mayor Jeff Lunde was elected to the Hennepin County Board in November. Voting will take place Aug. 10, with early voting in-person and mail-in absentee voting available through Aug. 9. The winner will serve as mayor until the end of 2022.

During the hourlong forum, sponsored by the North Metro Mayors Association, Jacobson and Winston also said improving city communications with residents is a top priority. Jacobson said the city and next mayor will have to be innovative to reach those who traditional methods of communication aren't reaching.

"What going on in this city can't be the best-kept secret in town," Jacobson said. "It is critically important that we bring traditional groups together with other groups."

Winston proposed the city conduct an audit of its communication, and suggested messages be spread through churches and other organizations.

The candidates also traded ideas on everything from improving the city's hard water to attracting more businesses and meeting residents' transportation needs.

Both candidates spoke in favor of converting Hwy. 252 into a freeway. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has been studying the idea for years and is currently conducting an environmental assessment.

As for why they want to be mayor, Winston said "it's deeply personal" and that "the status quo is not working."

Jacobson said she is a "microphone for residents."

"I deeply love this community," she said. "I don't just talk about things — I get them done to make positive changes."

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768