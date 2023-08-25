Brooklyn Park city officials have appointed Shawn Conway as the city's new fire chief.

Conway has been serving as interim chief since March, when the 54-member department's former leader, T. John Cunningham, left to become the assistant commissioner of emergency services for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Before coming to Brooklyn Park as its Deputy Chief of Operations, Conway served with fire departments in St. Paul and Maplewood. He also served for 22 years in the U.S. Air Force, where he was fire chief at the Scott and Travis air force bases.

Conway, who holds a bachelor's degree from Liberty University, was selected for his dedication to safety, collaboration and innovation, city officials said.

"Chief Conway's experience and dedication to his colleagues makes him a great fit for our city," Mayor Hollies Winston said after the appointment. "He understands how different Brooklyn Park is from other communities and his care for those who call our city home shines through."