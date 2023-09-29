A senior city program manager is due in court Monday to face gross misdemeanor charges of exposing himself to minors.

William Bernard Anderson, 53, was charged with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure to victims under 16 in connection with the incident outside his Brooklyn Park home on Tessman Court N. on the morning of Sept. 13, according to a Brooklyn Park police report.

Anderson asked officers who responded for a "pass" based on his employment with a local government agency, according to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court. Neighbors with young children saw and recorded Anderson masturbating outside his residence, and had no choice but to walk past Anderson as he engaged in the lewd behavior as his home was on a cul-de-sac, the charges said.

The city is conducting an investigation to determine if Anderson, who has worked for the city since 2022, violated any city's policies or codes of conduct, said Risikat Adesaogun, Brooklyn Park's Communications manager.

"Our employees are instrumental in delivering essential services to our residents, and we are fully committed to efficiently managing any temporary staffing adjustments to uphold service levels, " she said. "We are committed to serving the needs of our community and preserving the trust residents place in us."

Anderson was booked into jail on Sept. 24 and posted $6,000 bond, jail records show.