The suspect in a Brooklyn Park home invasion died by suicide late Thursday, hours after authorities successfully negotiated the release of a 7-year-old child he had briefly held hostage in the home.

Brooklyn Park officers were called to the 7500 block of N. 83rd Avenue about 3:15 p.m. Thursday on an initial report of a suspicious man walking through yards. Another caller reported that the man had broken into his home, then fled on foot.

When officers arrived, another family said the man had broken into its home.

"Several children fled the home when the intruder entered; however, the suspect found a 7-year-old child hiding in a closet and refused to let him go," according to an alert on the Brooklyn Park Police Department's website. "The male suspect reported that he was armed with several guns and refused to surrender."

SWAT personnel and a crisis negotiator team were called in. The release of the child was negotiated after a period of time, police said. The child is now back with family members.

About 10:30, Brooklyn Park police tweeted that the standoff had ended. "Unfortunately, the suspect involved in this incident died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," police said.

An investigation continues.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759