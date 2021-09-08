A 60-year-old licensed behavioral counselor will go to prison for fatally shooting a friend from childhood while the two were drinking at the suspect's Brooklyn Park home.

A jury trial scheduled for this week in Hennepin County District Court was canceled after Glenn D. Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the killing of 58-year-old Bobby Evans on Jan. 9 in the home in the 3800 block of N. 83rd Avenue. Smith had been charged with second-degree intentional murder.

Smith was sentenced by Judge Paul Scoggin to a term of slightly more than six years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Smith will serve about 3½ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

In entering his guilty plea, Smith told the court in a filing, "I intentionally shot Bobby Evans in the head. ... I was provoked to shoot Bobby Evans by his actions immediately prior to me shooting him."

He went on to acknowledge in writing that "self-defense does not justify my actions of shooting Bobby Evans."

The criminal complaint said that Evans stopped by the Smith home and the two childhood friends drank heavily for several hours, according to Smith's wife. An argument began between the two men, and it soon turned physical. Amid pushing and shoving, Evans tackled Smith to the floor in one of the bedrooms. Smith's wife stepped in and began pushing Evans toward the door of the house. Smith came out of the bedroom with a gun and shot Evans.

Current state records show Smith's license as an alcohol and drug counselor remains active. Inactive are his licenses as a clinical counselor and as a independent counselor.

Evans was born in Como, Miss., and his survivors included a wife, a son and a daughter.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482