Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (43-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -1

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts Minnesota aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Nets have gone 22-16 in home games. Brooklyn is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nicolas Claxton averaging 6.8.

The Timberwolves have gone 18-21 away from home. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference scoring 54.2 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on March 11 the Nets won 124-123 in overtime led by 34 points from Mikal Bridges, while Anthony Edwards scored 32 points for the Timberwolves.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is scoring 20.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Nets. Cameron Johnson is averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Edwards is averaging 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 15.5 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 112.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 113.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Simmons: out for season (knee).

Timberwolves: Austin Rivers: day to day (illness), Naz Reid: out (wrist), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.