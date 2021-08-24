Manslaughter charges have been filed in the fatal shooting of a man found dead on Interstate 94 in Brooklyn Center.

Takesha M. Deadwyler, 42, of Brooklyn Center, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of first- and second-degree manslaughter.

The adult male victim is Deadwyler's father, according to the charges. His identity has not been released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to the criminal complaint: Police were dispatched to a shooting at Interstate 94 and 53rd Av. N. about 9:35 p.m. Aug. 21. The victim was on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead.

Police learned that Deadwyler, her father, another man and a 16-year-old and 4-year-old girl were in a car. Deadwyler was driving. The charges did not specify her relationship to the other occupants.

An argument broke out between Deadwyler's father and the other man, and they began hitting each other.

Deadwyler pulled over and the two men exited the car. Deadwyler allegedly pulled out a gun, racked a bullet into the chamber, pointed it at the other man and told him to stop, the charges said.

The teen girl told police Deadwyler threatened to shoot the other man. Deadwyler allegedly told police she shot her father accidentally while trying to separate the two men.

Deadwyler was in custody as of late Tuesday afternoon.

CHAO XIONG