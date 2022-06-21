A Brooklyn Center woman has admitted to killing her 10-month-old son barely two months after she regained custody of the boy.

Arneshia K. Cunigan, 30, agreed last week to plead guilty in Hennepin County District to second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Kamari Gholston on April 20 in her apartment.

The plea agreement between Cunigan and the prosecution calls for her to receive a sentence of three years and five months, with the first 2 1⁄ 4 years served in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing before Judge Paul Scoggin is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Kamari had a twin sister, but Cunigan "did not abuse [her], because she was the defendant's favorite," according to the criminal complaint filed in January.

According to the complaint:

Cunigan called 911 about 8 p.m. and said her son was not breathing. Emergency responders arrived and saw Cunigan performing chest compressions on Kamari, who "was visibly bluish-purple," the complaint read.

Despite lifesaving efforts by police, paramedics and hospital medical staff, the boy died shortly after 9:10 p.m.

Cunigan told first responders that she put Kamari down for a nap with a bottle of formula shortly before calling 911. She went to check on him and saw he was not breathing. She said she saw formula coming out of Kamari's nose when she picked up the boy and thought he might have choked.

The Medical Examiner's Office said its autopsy found nothing to indicate choking or other evidence that the formula played a role in the boy's death. The autopsy did reveal visible bruises around Kamari's mouth and nose, and bruises near an ear and under his lip. Bruises were also detected on the front and back of his body.

"The findings are consistent with death as a result of smothering or suffocation by blocking the victim's airway," the complaint read.

In the felony case filed in August 2021, Cunigan took Kamari to North Memorial Health Hospital on Oct. 30, 2020, and said he appeared to have arm pain. An exam revealed a broken elbow, a cut under his lip and "probable fractures" to a rib, ankle, wrist and knee.

Kamari and his twin sister were soon placed on a "health and welfare hold" and moved into foster placement until Feb. 18, 2021, when the two were reunited with their mother.

That case has yet to be resolved.