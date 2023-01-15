Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 42-year-old Brooklyn Center man was identified as the victim in a Friday afternoon shooting in a parking lot on Brooklyn Boulevard.

Kevin Devon Wallace, 42, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Wallace was shot just after 3 p.m. in the lot near 69th Avenue N., just north of Interstate 94.

Wallace died from his injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale at 5:45 p.m., according to the medical examiner.

Brooklyn Center police and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are investigating but have made no arrests.