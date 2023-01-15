A 42-year-old Brooklyn Center man was identified as the victim in a Friday afternoon shooting in a parking lot on Brooklyn Boulevard.
Kevin Devon Wallace, 42, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Wallace was shot just after 3 p.m. in the lot near 69th Avenue N., just north of Interstate 94.
Wallace died from his injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale at 5:45 p.m., according to the medical examiner.
Brooklyn Center police and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are investigating but have made no arrests.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Why are there so many vehicles with expired tabs on the roads?
A Drive reader wonders if people are just defying the law: "Am I a chump for paying mine?"
North Metro
Brooklyn Center man, 42, was victim in Friday shooting
A 42-year-old Brooklyn Center man was identified as the victim in a Friday afternoon shooting in a parking lot on Brooklyn Boulevard. Kevin Devon…
West Metro
Mother accused of killing her son, Eli Hart, indicted on first-degree murder charges
The boy's body was found in the trunk of his mother's car. The mother, Julissa Thaler, now faces two charges in his killing, including one that could send her to prison for life.
Movies
The Twin Cities' last remaining video store to close its doors
Robbinsdale's Video Universe wants to sell its 30,000-40,000 video collection by the end of May.
Local
Medcalf: No woman should have to live in fear for her life for rejecting a man
We should not allow ourselves to become desensitized to the ongoing partner violence by men that cost women their lives.