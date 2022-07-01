VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Restricted free-agent forward Brock Boeser re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, agreeing to three-year deal worth $6.65 million a season.

The 25-year-old right wing from Burnsville had 23 goals and 23 assists in 71 regular-season games last season.

"He is a very talented player and has been an effective goal scorer throughout his entire career," Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing his game progress in the years to come. Now that his contract is in place for three seasons, Brock can shift his entire focus to his on-ice performance."

Boeser was selected 23rd overall in the 2015 draft, then played two seasons at North Dakota. He has 121 goals and 135 assists in 324 career games with the Canucks.