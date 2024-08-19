ROME — British tech giant Mike Lynch missing from a yacht sinking off Sicily, Italy's civil protection says his wife survived.
British tech giant Mike Lynch missing from a yacht sinking off Sicily, Italy's civil protection says his wife survived
British tech giant Mike Lynch missing from a yacht sinking off Sicily, Italy's civil protection says his wife survived.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 19, 2024 at 1:57PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily.