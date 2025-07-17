British spies and special forces identities exposed in Afghan data leak

LONDON — A data leak that led thousands of Afghans to be resettled in the U.K. after their safety was jeopardized because they assisted forces against the Taliban also exposed the identities of British spies and special forces, news organizations reported Thursday.
U.K. media reported that the names of more than 100 special forces troops, MI6 spies and military officers were part of the leak.
A person with knowledge of the events confirmed to The Associated Press that ''a small number of special forces personnel'' names were leaked. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the sensitive nature of the information.
The revelation followed a London judge's order Tuesday to lift a so-called super injunction that prevented any reporting on an email inadvertently sent by a defense official in February 2022 that included personal information of nearly 19,000 Afghans who had applied to come to the U.K.
The Afghans, who worked with Western forces as fixers, translators or served in the internationally backed Afghan army, applied under a program to bring some to the U.K. because they faced retribution.
The British government only became aware of the leak when some of the data was posted on Facebook 18 months later by someone who threatened to publish the whole list. A secret program was then launched to relocate Afghans to the U.K.
When High Court Judge Martin Chamberlain lifted the rare and controversial super injunction, which also prevented reporting on existence of the injunction itself, he allowed information to be reported on the Afghans.
Defense Secretary John Healey apologized Tuesday in Parliament on behalf of the British government and said a small number of names of people who supported the applications, including members of Parliament, senior military officers and government officials, were listed on the document.