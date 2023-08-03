LONDON — British Rowing has announced it will ban transgender women from competing in its women's events.

The governing body said Thursday only individuals ''who are assigned female at birth'' will be eligible to compete in its women's races and represent Britain internationally. The new rule takes effect next month.

Governing bodies in cycling, track and field and swimming have also addressed the issue of transgender athletes and fairness in women's events.

An open category will be available for transgender and non-binary competitors.

''British Rowing is committed to promoting an environment in which rowing is accessible and inclusive and to ensuring that we provide opportunities and enjoyment for everyone,'' the organization said in a statement.

''In order to achieve this in a fair manner, we need to establish conditions for competition that guarantee fair and meaningful competition by placing necessary and proportionate restrictions on eligibility. We already do so in lightweight and adaptive rowing categories, and we are now doing so in the women's category.''

World Rowing allows transgender women to compete in the female category under a restricted testosterone level.

British Rowing said its new policy was developed ''following extensive and ongoing research and consultation with stakeholders, the rowing community, academics, and other relevant organizations, and NGBs since 2021 and is based on the scientific evidence available at this time. The eligibility requirements of World Rowing, our international federation, have also been considered in the context of our decisions.''

The new rule will be reviewed annually, British Rowing said.

