LONDON — Britain's governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could oust him as Britain's leader.
Party official Graham Brady says he has received enough letters from lawmakers demanding a vote on Johnson's leadership to trigger one. That happens if 54 Tory lawmakers write to Brady.
If Johnson loses the vote among the 359 Conservative lawmakers, he will be replaced as Conservative leader and prime minister. If he wins, he will be safe from another challenge for a year.
Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics scandals, most notably over rule-breaking parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
British Prime Minister Johnson to face confidence vote
Britain's governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson that could oust him as Britain's leader.
Sports
Sapporo rejects holding referendum over bidding for Olympics
Japan's northern city of Sapporo on Monday rejected holding a referendum to give voters a choice over bidding for the 2030 Winter Olympics.
World
Highlights from the queen's Platinum Jubilee in photos
Spectacular military parades, street parties up and down the country, drone and light shows at Buckingham Palace, and a surprising starring turn from Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear: Britain's four-day Platinum Jubilee extravaganza has been one long party demonstrating the extraordinary popularity of the monarch after 70 years on the throne.
World
Israeli nationalists wage battle against Palestinian flag
It's not a bomb or a gun or a rocket. The latest threat identified by Israel is the Palestinian flag.
World
The party ends but the UK monarchy looks to the future
Extinguish the beacons, take down the stage, roll up the bunting. The party's over.