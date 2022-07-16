ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):
10 a.m.
The Old Course is vulnerable without much wind at the British Open. If anyone needs proof, just take a look at Kevin Kisner. The American made the cut on the number at even par. He already has five birdies through the opening seven holes.
The R&A has been tucking pins throughout the week when the forecast is for little wind, and there are a few tough ones for Saturday's third round.
Kisner's great start is little more than that. Cameron Smith was still six hours from starting his round with a two-shot lead.
