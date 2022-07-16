ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

___

2:35 p.m.

As an academy professional and senior instructor at St. Andrews, Scott Herald has played at the home of golf countless times.

Nothing compared to his latest round at the Old Course.

Herald was informed late Friday that because of the uneven number of players — 83 — to make the cut at the British Open, he could be a marker with Richard Mansell in the first group out in the third round.

"Definitely special. Goosebumps, really," said Herald, whose tee shot at the first almost went out of bounds.

He closed with a birdie.

Herald tried to get into the Open through local qualifying but missed out. He says he has been a pro for 14 years, playing on the minor tours.

Herald will play with Mansell again on Sunday, provided there are no withdrawals.

___

1:20 p.m.

It's shaping up to be a day of low scoring at a sunny St. Andrews.

Kevin Kisner, out in the second group of the day, had an eagle putt from 21 yards for a 63 that would have tied the low round at a major at the home of golf.

He wound up making par at No. 18 and settled for a 7-under 65. Kisner's playing partner, fellow American Trey Mullinax, shot 66.

Richard Mansell went out alone to start the third round and shot 68.

Of the first nine players to complete their rounds, six shot in the 60s — including 2018 champion Francesco Molinari's 66.

___

10 a.m.

The Old Course is vulnerable without much wind at the British Open. If anyone needs proof, just take a look at Kevin Kisner. The American made the cut on the number at even par. He already has five birdies through the opening seven holes.

The R&A has been tucking pins throughout the week when the forecast is for little wind, and there are a few tough ones for Saturday's third round.

Kisner's great start is little more than that. Cameron Smith was still six hours from starting his round with a two-shot lead.

___

