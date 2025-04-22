British Open focus is on getting bigger. That leaves out some of the better links

The objective of golf's oldest championship is best illustrated by Tuesday's announcement that 278,000 spectators will be at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland this summer for the 153rd staging of the British Open.
No other major has more history, the first one being played just three weeks before Abraham Lincoln was elected president.
No other major this year is more poised to celebrate Rory McIlroy, the native son, Masters champion and latest to capture the elusive Grand Slam.
No other major feels the need to announce its attendance.
The Royal & Ancient said the 278,000 spectators — 89,000 of them during the three days of practice — would be the second-largest crowd for the Open behind St. Andrews (290,000 in 2022), and some 40,000 more than the last time at Royal Portrush in 2019.
That the Open returned to Portrush in just five years — it had been 68 years since the previous visit to the Northern Ireland links — speaks to how much the R&A feels size matters.
''Big-time sport needs big-time crowds,'' former R&A chief Martin Slumbers was fond of saying. His successor, Mark Darbon, feels the same.
''The Open is one of the world's great sporting events and we will do everything we can to make this year's championship at Royal Portrush an outstanding and memorable occasion for everyone involved from fans to players and the millions watching on TV and digital platforms worldwide," Darbon said.