British Open champion Scheffler says comparisons with Tiger 'a bit silly'

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Another comparison between Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler surfaced during the final round of the British Open. This one wasn't about numbers or trophies, but a fist pump.
And it was for par.
Scheffler only needed one hour to expand his four-shot lead to seven shots with a steady diet of fairways and greens at Royal Portrush on Sunday, along with three birdie putts. But he missed his tee shot on the par-3 sixth and his chip was weak, leaving him a 15-foot par putt.
Scheffler fiercely pumped his fist when it dropped, evoking memories of Woods and his 15-shot win at Pebble Beach in the 2000 U.S. Open.
Woods had a 12-foot par putt on the 16th hole of that final round, and it was the most emotion he showed all day when he made it. He wanted a clean card and wound up going his final 26 holes bogey-free. Woods was so utterly dominant his only competition came from himself.
That's how it felt with Scheffler when he won the claret jug for the third leg of the career Grand Slam at Royal Portrush.
Scheffler went 32 holes without a bogey until he took two shots to get out of a fairway bunker on No. 8 and made double bogey. What stood out to Scheffler in his four-shot victory was the lack of bogeys, the DNA of his dominance.
''To only have one double — really one one over-par hole in the last 36 holes of a major championship — that's how you're able to win these tournaments,'' he said.