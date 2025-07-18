British Open bunkergate: R&A does away with tradition of having a crew rank bunkers

''They've always had bunker rakers until this week? I thought so. I thought that was odd,'' he said. "I mean, still, you just rake the bunkers, right? It's part of the game. I'm not going to hold it against anyone too much. You don't know what was going on, you don't know what was happening in that moment. I'm not going to get angry about anyone where you don't know what's happening, but it wasn't great.