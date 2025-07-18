British Open bunkergate: R&A does away with tradition of having a crew rank bunkers

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — It only took two holes for Jon Rahm to hit into his first bunker in the British Open. And that's how long it took caddie Adam Hayes to realize the R&A had decided to end a tradition unlike any other at the major championships.
Hayes was going to have to rake the sand himself.
This is nothing that merits hazardous pay. Hayes has been caddying for more than 20 years and it's part of the job.
But at the British Open, it was always different. Dating to 1984 at St. Andrews, what now is the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA) has sent a crew to the Open where one person walked with each group and raked the bunkers in a trained, uniform fashion.
Not at Royal Portrush.
''I looked around and was like, ‘Uh, I've got to rake this,''' Hayes said. ''I do think it's one of the cool things about the The Open, a tradition that for whatever reason they cut out. And I think they should bring it back.
''I don't know why they did it,'' he said. ''But I don't know a lot of things.''
That reason? Good question.