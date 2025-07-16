BRITISH OPEN '25: Tiger Woods and Tom Watson part of history at golf's oldest championship

Noteworthy: Old Tom Morris and Young Tom Morris did not play because the wife of Young Tom Morris died six days before the championship while giving birth. Young Tom Morris also died later that year.
The Glasgow Herald: The annual competition for the golf championship of Scotland took place on Prestwick Links, and resulted in favour of Willie Park, of Musselburgh. The game consisted of 36 holes, and was completed by Park in 166 strokes. In the absence of the famous Morrises of St. Andrews, who are at present mourning a severe domestic calamity, only two representatives of the ''Kingdom'' were present, but one of them, Bob Martin, won second place in the competition.