BRITISH OPEN '25: A return to Royal Portrush and a chance at redemption for Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy already has everything he wanted from golf.
His dream was to be the best player in the game, which he fulfilled long ago by reaching No. 1 in the world nine times. The tallest mountain took 11 years to climb, and this was truly rarefied air when McIlroy won the Masters in April to complete the career Grand Slam.
So joyous was that moment for McIlroy that he figured anything else he achieved in his career would be gravy.
''That very well could be the highlight of my career,'' McIlroy said of his Masters green jacket and all that came with it.
There very well could be one more — golf's oldest trophy on McIlroy's home soil. The 153rd edition of the British Open returns to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on July 17-20. There might not be a better way for McIlroy to conclude a most unforgettable season.
Unlike the Masters at Augusta National, where he returned every April, chances to win a major on home soil don't come along very often for McIlroy. Irish eyes were on McIlroy in 2019 at Royal Portrush, where he hit his opening tee shot out-of-bounds and saw his spirited rally to make the cut fall just short.
For McIlroy, this is no ordinary British Open.
''If venues in golf matter to you, it maybe puts a little bit more pressure on you,'' he said.