BRITISH OPEN '25: A return to Royal Portrush and a chance at redemption for Rory McIlroy

''I think one of the things that surprises us is the way turf is over here,'' Scheffler said. ''I played in a lot of wind growing up at home. You grow up in Texas, you play in wind all the time, but the wind affects the ball differently because of the turf. This turf is a little bit spinier than the turf at home. I kind of had to adjust a little bit to take a little bit more spin off the ball, to take more club, take more spin off, just because of the way turf is here.''