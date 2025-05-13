British man who spent 38 years in prison 'not angry' as murder conviction overturned

LONDON — A man who spent nearly four decades in a British prison in the killing of a barmaid said he was not angry or bitter Tuesday as his murder conviction was overturned because of newly available DNA evidence.
Peter Sullivan put his hand over his mouth and appeared to become emotional as the Court of Appeal in London ordered his conviction quashed after years of attempts to clear his name.
He is the longest-serving victim of a wrongful conviction in the U.K., attorney Sarah Myatt said outside court.
Sullivan, who watched the hearing by video from Wakefield prison in northern England, said in a statement that he was not resentful and was anxious to see his loved ones.
''As god is my witness, it is said the truth shall take you free," Myatt read from the statement. ''It is unfortunate that it does not give a timescale as we advance towards resolving the wrongs done to me. I am not angry, I am not bitter."
Sullivan, 68, was convicted in 1987 of killing Diane Sindall in Bebington, near Liverpool in northwest England. He spent 38 years behind bars.
Sindall, 21, a florist who was engaged to be married, was returning home from a part-time job at a pub on a Friday night in August 1986 when her van ran out of fuel, police said. She was last seen walking along the road after midnight.
Her body was found about 12 hours later in an alley. She had been sexually assaulted and badly beaten.