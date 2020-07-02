LONDON — A British judge has refused to give Venezuela control of over $1 billion in gold sitting in a Bank of England vault.
The judge ruled that it is unlawful to give it to President Nicolas Maduro since Britain does not recognize him as president.
British judge denies Venezuela access to gold in bank vault
A British judge has refused to give Venezuela control of over $1 billion in gold sitting in a Bank of England vault.
