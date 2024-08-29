British INEOS beats American Magic on opening day of America's Cup in Barcelona

New Zealand is aiming for a third straight cup win after being victorious in 2017 in Bermuda and 2021 in Auckland. The Kiwis brought the cup to Barcelona saying it was necessary to guarantee the financial security of the team and a competition that would attract enough sponsors. Fashion and luxury goods designer Louis Vuitton has returned as the official sponsor of the race, and the trophy is secured in a custom Louis Vuitton case when it travels.