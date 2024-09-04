BARCELONA, Spain — A British woman has been found dead while emergency services search for a man of the same nationality after both were apparently swept away in a flash flood while hiking on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, Spanish police said Wednesday.
British hiker found dead after a flood on the Spanish island of Mallorca
A British woman has been found dead while emergency services search for a man of the same nationality after both were apparently swept away in a flash flood while hiking on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, Spanish police said Wednesday.
By The Associated Press
Spain's Civil Guard said that both people were taking a trail that leads through a small canyon to the sea when the storm hit on Tuesday.
The police initially issued the erroneous information that they had found the corpse of the man and were searching for the woman. They later corrected themselves and said it was the woman who had been found dead on Wednesday.
Firefighters collaborated with police in the search.
More inclement weather was forecast for the island and parts of Spain's mainland. The Balearic Islands and a large swath of Spain's eastern coast was under alert for strong winds and heavy rains.
More thunderstorms over Barcelona forced the organizers of the America's Cup sailing event to postpone racing. That decision came after lightning struck near a yacht on Tuesday, forcing a race to be abandoned.
___
This story has been corrected with police fixing their original report on the sex of the hiker who was found dead. The hiker who died was a woman, not a man.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
For many investors and intellectuals leaving China, it's Japan — not the US — that's the bigger draw
One by one, the students, lawyers and others filed into a classroom in a central Tokyo university for a lecture by a Chinese journalist on Taiwan and democracy — taboo topics that can't be discussed publicly back home in China.