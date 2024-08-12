British energy giant reports violating toxic pollutant limits at Louisiana wood pellet facilities

By contrast, Drax subsidiary Amite BioEnergy LLC in Mississippi has been required to test for hazardous air pollutants since 2021. Last year, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality notified Drax that its facility was in violation of permitted levels of hazardous air pollutants. The Drax facility in Mississippi is currently spending $200,000 on mitigation plans, which appears to be part of a penalty still under negotiation related to the site's hazardous air pollution violations, Anderson said.