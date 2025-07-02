British and Irish Lions surge in second half to beat Queensland Reds 52-12

BRISBANE, Australia — Maro Itoje bounced over to score beside the posts to trigger another second-half surge from the British and Irish Lions, setting up a 52-12 win over the Queensland Reds on Wednesday.
The Lions are now two from two in five days in Australia after a 54-7 tour-opening win over Western Force in Perth on the weekend.
On a cool, windy night in Brisbane, the Lions again took a while to get started, twice falling behind to early tries before turning a 12-7 deficit into a 21-12 halftime lead.
Skipper Itoje, who was rested for the first game, ran powerfully onto an inside pass from scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park five minutes after the break to crack the game open, with the Lions scoring three tries in 15 minutes.
The Lions were determined to play with pace and high-tempo, spreading the ball to the edges regularly and maintaining a positive attacking shape to generate space and scoring opportunities.
''As a team we just wanted to be better today, take a step forward. It wasn't perfect, but it was a step in the right direction,'' Itoje said of his first win as Lions captain. "I think we were a little bit more clinical, sharper, a little bit more accurate on the ball.
''We still made quite a few errors ball in hand, but I thought it was better in that regard.''
Flyhalf Finn Russell again orchestrated the Lions attack before he was rested after 55 minutes.