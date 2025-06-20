British and Irish Lions lose their Australia tour warmup to Argentina

DUBLIN — First, the good news for the British and Irish Lions: They didn't appear to suffer any tour-ending injuries against Argentina on Friday.
The bad news: They lost to Argentina 28-24 in the warmup to their nine-game tour of Australia.
The result, humbling for now, will be regarded as a minor setback, maybe even an inspiration, if the Lions go on and win the three-test series against the Wallabies.
The Lions led the Pumas for only 12 minutes in the entire match and had two prime attacking chances in the last four minutes. But their lineout maul was stopped in its tracks, then a Lions penalty in front of the posts was overturned due to a neck roll by Tadhg Beirne.
''We weren't as consistent as we would have liked to be. We only showed glimmers of what we can do,'' Lions captain Maro Itoje told broadcaster Sky Sports.
''When we were on it, we looked good, we just need to do it more consistently. Argentina showed us where we are lacking. I am happy we had a hard-fought game. We live and learn. This is only match one.''
Despite a training camp in Portugal that was meant to help cement combinations, and nine English starters, the Lions still looked less cohesive and determined than Argentina, which was missing a dozen front-liners and had only two proper training runs.
The Pumas beat the Lions for the first time in a history between them that goes back to 1910. They also warmed up the 2005 Lions in Cardiff, and suffered heartbreak when Jonny Wilkinson landed a penalty in the 87th minute for a 25-25 draw.